(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Bristol, PA -- Concepts in Concrete, a Bristol, PA concrete polishing contractor has launched garage floor epoxy installation services. The company uses industrial-grade epoxy to maximize the durability of residential garage floors and prevent hot-tire pull-off.

The concrete flooring company in Bristol, PA has introduced professional epoxy garage floor installation services to meet the growing demand for durable, easy-to-clean, and chemical-resistant floor surfaces.

Installation teams at Concepts in Concrete leverage more than 18 years of operational experience in concrete and epoxy installations to create custom safe, hygienic, versatile, and cost-effective solutions. Epoxy garage floor projects begin with a survey of the job site, identifying customer preferences, sub-floor preparation, and finally, the installation.

Concepts in Concrete prepares concrete by diamond grinding and acid etching to improve durability and remove contaminants. The company uses industry-grade epoxy resins with 100 percent solids content to prevent volume and surface losses. These processes prevent the phenomenon of hot-tire pull-off—where high temperature, adhesion, and friction cause patches of epoxy to peel off onto tires.

The Philadelphia epoxy garage flooring installers avoid DIY liquid water-based epoxy kits that have relatively lower heat tolerance. Epoxy garage floors by Concepts in Concrete are guaranteed against hot-tire pull-offs for 5 to 10 years and is also used for high-traffic commercial solutions.

According to a spokesperson for Concepts in Concrete, "Epoxy flooring is fast becoming the garage floor solution of choice for its durability, cleanliness, and relative affordability. Water-based DIY epoxy has no place in a garage with vehicular traffic."

Concepts in Concrete is a specialized concrete design and installation company based in Bristol, PA. The company offers concrete repair, polishing, self-leveling concrete structures, epoxy flooring, and other construction solutions. Concepts in Concrete serves Bucks County, Montgomery County, Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey, Central New Jersey, and the Jersey shore regions.

