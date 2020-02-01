Expert Home Care announces an expansion in Middlesex County among the other New Jersey areas where they provide professional live-in home health care services.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Middlesex County, NJ -- Expert Home Care announces an expansion in Middlesex County among the other New Jersey areas where they provide professional live-in home health care services.

Expert Home Care expands its home health care services to cover more seniors in Middlesex County, NJ, effectively bringing their service reach to a total of 14 counties. The company offers both live-in and hourly care services.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.experthomecare.com

The launch of the home health care service in Middlesex County New Jersey is the company’s way of extending elderly care assistance to more people in Garden State. Expert Home Care is usually able to deploy caregivers within 24 to 48 hours of request. To assure quality service, the company assigns a registered nurse to each case to perform an initial assessment, create a care plan, conduct follow-ups, and make home visits.

Expert Home Care’s services are ideal in various situations, such as for seniors who are experiencing challenges with mobility, recovering from a sickness or illness, or suffering from Alzheimer’s or dementia. They are also a viable option for families who wish to transfer their elderly loved ones from assisted living facilities to their homes.

For families who need eight hours or less of elderly care services per day, the agency offers hourly care to select counties. Hourly care can also be a good alternative to full-service live-in care when the required accommodations are not available at the patient’s residence.

Operational since 1985, Expert Home Care is the largest live-in home care provider in New Jersey. Over the years, the agency has served over 8,000 patients in need of specialized senior care through their background-checked, bonded, and insured caregivers.

Expert Home Care currently offers a 48-hour guarantee. While the company makes sure to send only highly experienced professionals, they also provide a money-back guarantee in case the patients or their families are not happy with the service provided.

Families in need of expert elderly live-in or hourly home health care services in Middlesex County, NJ may visit the above website for more information or call (732) 937-5320.