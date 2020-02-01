Ty Cohen and Mike Balmaceda updated their popular Six Figure Success Academy training to provide a practical blueprint for anyone interested in starting a successful affiliate marketing business.

Experienced affiliate marketers Ty Cohen and Mike Balmaceda released an updated version of their popular affiliate marketing training course, the Six Figure Success Academy. Covering a series of essential strategies to generate a sustainable income by selling online products, the course is ideal for anyone looking to start a new career in affiliate marketing.

With the new announcement, Ty and Mike aim to provide beginner affiliates, entrepreneurs and anyone else interested in working from home with a step-by-step blueprint on how to run a successful affiliate business.

The course is designed as a series of practical videos covering a series of crucial principles that can be implemented to sell digital products in any niche.

At the core of the program is the idea of creating webinars in partnership with developers of high-conversion products.

Participants have the option of choosing from a large variety of niches with extremely high buyer intent. Since the products they choose offer genuine value to potential customers, they are easy to promote and contribute to successfully scaling up the business after the first successful sales.

Ty and Mike offer all the tools needed to create promotional campaigns for the digital products. Participants do not need to invest in extensive advertising or stock any products themselves.

The Six Figure Success Academy has already helped thousands of affiliates create successful businesses promoting digital products.

A satisfied marketer said: “The opportunity that Ty and Mike offer with Six Figure Success Academy is 100% real. It's probably not going to be as easy as sending one or two emails or DM's on Instagram to closing your first deal, but once you put in the time and work and do get your first response, your first deal, your first taste of success - it just drives you even harder.”

