(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Facebook Ads University released a new webinar series on effective Facebook advertising campaign development and audience targeting strategies.

Facebook Ads University announced a series of webinars designed to help beginning marketers, entrepreneurs and business owners interested in implementing successful Facebook advertising campaigns. The webinar covers a series of essential principles related to the creation and implementation of high-conversion ads and the optimization of the campaigns to target high-intent potential buyers.

With the latest update, Facebook Ads University aims to provide a step-by-step Facebook advertisement training for anyone interested in leveraging the popular social media platform for their marketing and promotion purposes.

As the vast majority of consumers in the US and Europe are using social media to look for businesses and products in their areas, professional Facebook ad campaigns are becoming increasingly in demand.

Learning effective Facebook ad campaign strategies can be a powerful asset for beginner entrepreneurs looking to develop a lucrative skill, as well as for anyone interested in starting a new career.

The latest Facebook Ads University includes practical strategies on how to use Facebook analytics to narrow down an audience of local users with potentially high buyer intent.

Participants will also learn how to design compelling ads by using effective ad copywriting, image selection and campaign implementation techniques.

A spokesperson for Facebook Ads University said: “With our webinar you’ll learn how to drive targeted Facebook Ads at a profit! If you need more traffic to your opt-in pages, sales pages, or affiliate promotions don't miss this!”

