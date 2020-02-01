A new digital marketing service has been launched by Distinct Digital Marketing in Grande Prairie. They work with clients to improve online presence in a variety of ways.

(Newswire.net -- January 31, 2020) -- Grande Prairie, AB -- A new digital marketing service has been launched by Distinct Digital Marketing in Grande Prairie. They work with clients to improve online presence in a variety of ways.

Distinct Digital Marketing has launched a new service for Grande Prairie clients looking to improve their brand awareness. They provide cutting edge content marketing, video production, and funnel building to help companies improver their online presence.

More information can be found at: https://distinctdigitalmarketing.com

The primary aim of the new service is to help clients increase their visibility on Google. This is important, because it’s how most consumers are making their purchases.

Even for local searches, consumers begin by researching online, comparing prices and getting a better idea about local services available to them.

When these searches are taking place, it’s imperative for a business to hit the top of the rankings. Most web browsers never make it onto the second page of results.

Working with a digital marketing expert like Distinct Digital Marketing can be a highly effective way for clients to improve their web ranking.

They offer both DIY and “done for you” video marketing solutions with a focus on social sharing.

In addition to this, they can create professional grade content to syndicate across all the major news sites and media organizations.

This is one of the most powerful ways of increasing Google ranking because it works in two ways. Firstly, Google News picks up the content and ranks it highly in the short term.

In the long term, the backlinks included as part of the project can help to promote the business website. This leads to better organic search results, lead generation and sales.

Alongside this, clients can get premium video and audio marketing content to reach their audience in new and effective ways.

The company states: “Your company is unique. Make sure that you are showcasing them as such. Whether it is through funnels, your website, or through gaining visiblity and traffic sources, make sure that you are getting exactly what your company needs. All our products are custom built to what you need.”

Full details of the services provided can be found at https://distinctdigitalmarketing.com.