Cryptocurrency investment information website Crypto Info Wire released an updated report on how to create a Roth IRA with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The report offers a series of practical information for seniors interested in using a crypto-funded Roth IRA to protect their assets.

The latest report has been designed as a comprehensive guide to help anyone create a cryptocurrency-based Roth IRA as a financially sustainable alternative retirement strategy.

The report begins with a brief explanation of the significant potential of cryptocurrencies to become “the new gold and silver”. Cryptos are can’t be artificially manipulated by governments or financial markets, are based on a decentralized technology, and are always limited in supply.

Crypto Info Wire suggests that using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and others to fund a Roth IRA is a particularly effective investment strategy.

Recommending a prudent crypto investment, the report states that investors can maximize their earning potential by investing relatively small amounts in each currency. Between $200 and $400 is sufficient to spread out the investment and create a diversified Roth IRA.

A Roth IRA allows owners to withdraw money free of charge.

The report explains: “If you have these cryptos in a Roth IRA, you get to withdraw the gains, tax free. Can you imagine what that would mean if a $500 crypto bet went up in value 1000 times and you didn’t have to pay any taxes on the gain? Wow! I'll let you do the math on that one.”

When it comes to choosing a platform to create a self directed Bitcoin Roth IRA, the newly released report recommends Regal Assets. The company offers considerable asset and account security, as well as the possibility to invest in both digital and traditional assets.

