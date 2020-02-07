Elite digital marketing agency helps law firms attract more leads, clients, and profits with its signature Digital Supremacy System.

Law Firm Marketing Pros, the premier digital marketing agency based in Jupiter Florida, recently unveiled a brand-new website, which highlights the company's signature Digital Supremacy System (DSS). Derived from two decades of their team of experts working with law firms, this comprehensive system is designed to work synergistically to drive the maximum amount of qualified traffic with the greatest ROI.

According to Josh Konigsberg, Partner and Co-founder of Law Firm Marketing Pros, “We’ve done all the heavy lifting and made all the necessary mistakes to attain a level of success and knowledge about what works best for a law firm. Regardless of the size of the law firm or their budget, we can perform an analysis to determine whether they need some of all of the elements of our Digital Supremacy System to expand their practice, achieve their goals, and triple their clients within 12 to 24 months. We’ve seen it happen with multiple clients. These busy attorneys love the fact that they can focus on what they do best - represent their clients - while their phones ring off the hook every day with qualified leads; people in their local area who need their legal advice and representation. “

Palm Beach County Business Litigation Attorney Paul J. Burkhart raves, “Law Firm Marketing Pros is honest, effective, professional, and responsive. One couldn’t ask for better service. This team is stellar! I’ve been working with them for several years now and would highly recommend them.”

Visitors can access the site at www.LawFirmMarketingPros.com, where they can download a free eBook entitled, The Ultimate Digital Marketing Guide for Law Firms: Your Blueprint for Online Marketing Success and sign up to receive their complimentary digital marketing evaluation. Law Firm Marketing Pros will also release a full-length book, Digital Marketing For Law Firms: How to Get Your Digital Marketing Right and Triple Your Clients in the Process, in the second quarter of 2020.

About Law Firm Marketing Pros The mission of Law Firm Marketing Pros is to provide our clients the most efficient and cost effective online marketing tools through education and service so they can increase revenues and profits.