Employee Law Group has launched a newly updated employment law service to help clients get the best result in their case. Working with an employment lawyer allows clients to stand the best chance of success in a dispute or wage claim.

More information can be found at: http://employeelawgroup.com

The law firm is headed by David Mallen, who has over 27 years of experience in the field. He has covered dozens of trials and helped employees to recover tens of millions of dollars.

Clients can expect a high quality service with a focus on getting the best results. David will legally and ethically do everything he can to help clients with their case.

One of the main benefits of working with Employee Law Group is their focus on the individual case. No case is too big or small, and clients are treated like individuals.

When someone wants to make a wage claim or have a dispute with their company, it is possible to go through the legal process alone.

However, working with a legal specialist can help clients to stand the best chance of success.

This is especially true for wrongful termination in Los Angeles CA.

Attorneys from Employee Law Group pride themselves on high quality service. They are highly trained in all aspects of employment law, and walk clients through every stage of the process.

The team can work with clients from Redondo Beach, Torrance, Santa Monica, Inglewood, Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

They can help with unpaid wages, class action suits, family and medical leave issues, defamation of character, wrongful termination, and more.

David states: “After 25 years of employment litigation, my core promise remains the same. You call me with your employment and labor law questions. I give you answers in plain English. I don't charge for this valuable service. Nor do I delegate it to a law clerk, paralegal, or secretary. If you have a good case, you and I team up with some of the top trial lawyers in the country. And we go to work.”

