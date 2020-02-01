Based in Ann Arbor, ArborYspi Law launches their driver’s license restoration legal services to help clients who have been convicted of DUI file their appeal with the Secretary of State.

Criminal defense firm ArborYspi Law launches their legal counseling services for clients who wish to retrieve their driver’s license following DUI convictions. Such legal services are available to clients in and around Ann Arbor.

Additional details can be found on the firm’s website at: https://arborypsilaw.com

The legal team at ArborYspi Law understands that getting driving privileges back can be a time-consuming and frustrating process, especially since it calls for the driver to prove to the Secretary of State that they are and will remain sober. The newly launched services are designed to help clients in several ways.

First, the firm will organize and complete the documentation that the driver will need to present to establish their sobriety. By taking care of the documents, the legal staff are able to help the driver avoid technical mistakes that can lead to the denial of their appeal.

ArborYspi Law then proceeds to prepare the client for the hearing. To help obtain a favorable decision, they make sure that the client is able to answer potential questions that the hearing officer may have and speak satisfactorily about topics related to the case.

Accounting for the possibility that the hearing officer decides against the restoration of driving privileges and another appeal may have to be submitted to the circuit court, the firm’s lawyer will also make a record at the Secretary of State on why the client should be granted a driver’s license.

The primary lawyer at ArborYspi Law, Atty. Sam Bernstein handles all kinds of criminal defense cases, including drunk driving, assault, drug charges, firearms cases, and traffic tickets. The attorney based in Ann Arbor has experienced defending clients against felony and misdemeanor charges in 13 circuit courts and 38 district courts.

Outside of Ann Arbor, the law firm also represents criminal defense clients in Ypsilanti, Plymouth, and the rest of Metro Detroit.

Clients interested in enlisting Atty. Bernstein and his team’s legal counsel may visit the website above for more information.