Oregon Backyard Buildings has launched a new site showcasing the products and services it can offer to local customers in Lane County and Springfield. The expert team is known for being the premier builder of portable buildings, sheds, barns, cabins and storage in the area.

More information can be found at: https://oregonbackyardbuildings.com

The site explains that they are specialists in old hickory sheds and buildings. These are prebuilt, high quality sheds that can be fully customized to meet the needs of the customer.

Oregon Backyard Buildings is an authorized dealer of Old Hickory Sheds. They offer fast delivery around Oregon, California, Washington and Idaho.

Each shed is manufactured in locally and can be used for additional storage, work space, or fun.

A full range of building options is available on the company website and includes utility sheds, barns and lofted barns. A full range of customizable options is also available so customers can make it their own.

Sheds can be bought outright for the full purchase price, or bought as part of the rent to own program. With this program, prices start at $81 per month.

One of the main benefits of buying a shed from Oregon Backyard Builders is the build quality. Old Hickory uses only the best design, material and Mennonite craftsmanship to construct each project.

There is a wide range of options to choose from, including lofted barns, utility sheds, cabanas, animal shelters with tack rooms, and barns.

Installing a premium quality shed in the yard offers a range of benefits for customers. They offer the best in organization for tools and other items, and can provide quicker access when tools are needed.

They can also help to improve the aesthetics of the property by managing clutter. Customers can use them to free up space in the garage or the house itself.

A recent customer said: “The entire process from meeting with the sales person to the delivery and setup was an easy, no pressure experience in purchasing. We are enjoying the building and every time we drive down our street, the beautiful finish and well crafted design of your building reminds us of why we chose your building over all the others. Thanks for creating such a quality building and backing it with an equally great warranty.”

Full details of the new site can be found on the URL above.