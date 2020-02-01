Oregon Carports has launched building and delivery for a varied selection of steel multi-purpose buildings.

Oregon Carports has launched 3D carport building, configuration and delivery services for their varied selection of steel enclosed buildings. The buildings are built to withstand the elements and the company is proud to offer wind warranty packages starting at winds of 90 miles per hour.

More information can be found by visiting: https://oregoncarports.com

When customers purchase steel enclosures for their land, regardless of their purpose, they want to know the building will withstand even the harshest of winds. This is why the team at Oregon Carports offers optional wind warranty packages starting at 90 miles per hour winds. With the wind warranty, customers can rest assured knowing their building is guaranteed to withstand the seasonal elements.

In addition to the wind warranty package, the company offers a 20-year warranty against rust. This warranty assumes normal user care and maintenance on 12 gauge materials. This is the lowest cost option to extend the life of your metal building for years to come.

Oregon Carport’s metal buildings are multi-purpose and can be used in a variety of capacities. The enclosures can be used for storage, shelters, as workspaces or as recreational areas. Customers can get creative with the enclosures and use them for non-conventional purposes such as petting zoos, covered play areas, lemonade stands. The options are limitless.

Coming in a variety of dimensions, the carports can be used for cars, trucks and recreational vehicles of all sizes. From jet skis and farm equipment to boats and trucks, the enclosures are reliable, sturdy and customizable to suit each customer’s individual needs.

Orders include free installation within Oregon. For no extra cost, the team installs the structure on level land, and works with customers every step of the way to ensure complete satisfaction. Interested parties can find more information and place orders at the link above.