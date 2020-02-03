Houston, Texas IT solutions company expanded its services to provide cutting-edge cyber security solutions for businesses and private clients in Katy, Cypress and the surrounding areas.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- Katy, TX -- Houston, Texas IT solutions company expanded its services to provide cutting-edge cyber security solutions for businesses and private clients in Katy, Cypress and the surrounding areas.

Simplified Computer Service, an Onsite IT solutions company based in Houston, Texas, announced a complete range of IT services for residential and commercial clients in Katy, Cypress, Tomball, Northwest Houston and the surrounding areas. The company’s new service package includes cutting-edge cyber security services, as well as WiFi connectivity troubleshooting, Windows 10 update and others.

More details can be found at https://simplifiedcellphone.com.

The newly released services aim to provide clients in the Katy area with a prompt and reliable cyber security solution that can significantly reduce the risk of digital threats.

Studies show that in 2018 alone, more than 60% of US businesses experienced phishing and social engineering attacks. With security breaches increasing by 11% since then, investing in a professional digital security strategy has become essential for modern business.

Simplified Computer Service offers cutting-edge cyber security solutions for businesses and homeowners in Katy and the surrounding areas. The company can help clients implement network-wide security systems, as well as protect their individual iPhones and iPads, smartphones, Android gadgets, Windows computers and tablets, and other devices.

The company is also capable of handling both hardware and software malfunction, working with a team of expert technicians to ensure high standards of service quality and professionalism.

For companies interested in upgrading to Windows 10, the Houston IT services company offers a streamlined professional Windows 10 solution at competitive rates.

With the latest update, Simplified Computer Service continues to expand its range of high-quality IT solutions for clients in Houston, Katy and the surrounding areas.

A satisfied client said: “I want to share that Richard of Simplified Computer Service came to my home and helped me with some challenges I was having on my computer. He also helped me with some problems I had on my cell phone. Richard is a very wonderful person who really wants to help people with these types of problems. He goes our of his way to help. I would definitely recommend Simplified Computer Service.”

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.