(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- A new website has been launched by Holly Springs, NC based Common Sense Lawn Care. The company offers a range of affordable expert lawn care and yardscape services to their local community.

For more information, please visit the website here: https://commonsenselawncare.com

Common Sense Lawn Care is a lawn and garden business that began in Holy springs, NC in 2016. The concept behind the business is to provide affordable lawn care for the community and to employ local teens, offering them the opportunity to learn new ‘common sense’ skills, such as mowing lawns, fixing flat tires and much more.

This community based business has grown and they now offer their service to surrounding neighborhoods. Due to their success they are now referred by more and more customers happy with their work and have launched a new website to support their community and to serve their expanding customer base.

Common Sense Lawn Care’s new website showcases the yardscape services that they offer. These services include lawn aeration, grass cutting, weeding, grass reseeding, mulching with a variety of materials, shrub pruning and trimming, gutter cleaning, pressure washing, small tree removal, leaf blowing and much more.

Prospective customers looking for lawn care and gardening services can visit the new website to view a range of before and after photos that showcase Common Sense Lawn Care’s work. The company explains that they work with each customer individually to devise a garden and lawn care plan that works for them and to keep their lawns looking their best at all times of the year.

A customer has said of their experience with Common Sense Lawn Care: “Common Sense Lawn Care does a fantastic job. Jonathan's attention to detail really shows his work and our yard is the envy of the neighborhood.”

Those wishing to find out more about Common Sense Lawn Care and their services can visit the website on the link provided above. Alternatively, they can also be contacted on: 919-886-9101.