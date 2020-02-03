Thornton-based digital marketing company 212 Degree Solutions launches their lead and sales funnel creation service to help clients convert more website visitors into actual paying customers.

(Newswire.net -- February 2, 2020) -- Thornton-based digital marketing company 212 Degree Solutions launches their lead and sales funnel creation service to help clients convert more website visitors into actual paying customers.

Thornton based video and digital marketing company 212 Degree Solutions launches their lead and sales funnel creation service to help businesses turn visitors into customers. The said service is a step-up from traditional website creation services.

More information can be found on the company’s website at: https://212degreesolutions.com

The newly launched services aims to address one common challenge that most online companies face: conversion. Research shows that 96% of website visitors leave without calling the business or performing any other form of engagement. This is where 212 Degree Solutions’ service comes in.

With the amount of online businesses all targeting the same customers, the company realizes that traditional websites do not work as well as they previously did no matter how aesthetically pleasing they may be. For this reason, 212 Degree Solutions’ lead funnel creation service involves developing landing pages that work hard to outdo the competition.

The service does not just involve creating well laid out pages. The website should adapt and be accessible to mobile users. It should also load fast to avoid high bounce rates and Google penalties. In a nutshell, 212 Degree Solutions endeavors to provide a website that has all the necessary features to rank well on search engines and convert new customers.

Aside from sales and lead funnel creation, the company also offers other digital marketing services, such as video marketing, paid traffic, customer retargeting, reputation marketing, Facebook and social lead generation, as well as marketing automation.

In every service that they render, 212 Degree Solutions focuses on two things. First, they make sure that they are able to help their clients achieve their marketing goals, whether they involve getting potential customers to walk through their front doors or visit their websites. Second, they work hard so that their clients can get as much repeat customers, referrals, and outstanding reviews as possible.

Businesses interested in knowing more about the company’s services may log on to the above-mentioned website.