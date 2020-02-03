Ridgewood, New Jersey, company TelServ Group updated its range of affordable VoIP business phone systems for businesses in New York City and New Jersey.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- Ridgewood, NJ -- Ridgewood, New Jersey, company TelServ Group updated its range of affordable VoIP business phone systems for businesses in New York City and New Jersey. The company is a dedicated partner that is committed to each client's success.

TelServ Group, a telecommunications service provider in Ridgewood, New Jersey, announced the launch of an updated range of affordable VoIP business phone systems for businesses in New York City and New Jersey. The company provides a variety of telecommunications services, including VoIP, Session Initiation Protocol Technology, SIP services, Business Phone Packages, PBX, and many more.

More information can be found at https://telservgroup.com

Today's unified communications systems allow employees to communicate by phone, video, and text, and give businesses the flexibility to connect with customers and clients in any way they prefer. The newly launched VoIP business phone systems at TelServ Group aim to help New York City and New Jersey businesses have more control over their communications.

One of the most common business phone system technologies that are used regularly is a voice over internet protocol or VoIP. This is a technology that focuses on using one's internet connection as a way to call and receive calls instead of an analog phone line.

There are many advantages to VoIP such as drastically reduced operation costs, more accessibility and flexibility for businesses, improved voice quality over analog phone lines. In addition, it is easier to forward calls and to access voicemail.

TelServ Group can provide businesses with an unbiased recommendation for a provider and VoIP business phone system package that is designed to their unique specifications.

When working with TelServ Group, the team will custom tailor the most efficient and value rich unified communications solution for each business.

Whether clients are in the telecommunications field or are a small business with a need for a scalable and reliable business phone system, the experts at TelServ Group can provide them with the services they need to succeed in their field.

A satisfied client said: "We chose TelServ to meet the growing demands of our global customer base because of its high quality service commitment and industry expertise. TelServ’s strong commitment to providing innovative pricing models across a wide variety of carriers as well as simplifying the procurement process helped make our decision clear."

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing https://telservgroup.com/services/voice