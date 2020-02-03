Gilbert, Arizona based alternative medicine specialist Dr. Farid Rooh launched a new webinar on stem cell therapy, exosome injections, and other regenerative medicine therapies for chronic pain.

Gilbert, AZ -- Gilbert, Arizona based alternative medicine specialist Dr. Farid Rooh launched a new webinar on stem cell therapy, exosome injections, and other regenerative medicine therapies for chronic pain.

Dr. Farid Rooh-Parvar DPSc, BCIM of Wellness 1st Integrative Medical Center in Gilbert, Arizona, announced a new webinar on the most effective regenerative medicine therapies for chronic and acute pain, arthritis, sciatica and other conditions.

The newly released webinar aims to answer a series of important questions related to the most effective ways to address pain resulting form a variety of musculoskeletal conditions.

Dr. Rooh discusses the numerous applications of research-based regenerative medicine on countless patients who have seen important improvements in terms of pain relief, improved function and mobility.

The new webinar includes a detailed look at therapeutic approaches including stem cell therapy, exosome injections, amniotic tissue, adipose tissue and bone marrow therapies and more.

The focus is on helping viewers get a basic understanding on how the latest innovations in alternative, holistic and regenerative medicine can help patients suffering from a diverse range of health issues.

The webinar provides essential insights into the applications of regenerative medicine for the treatment and management of neck, back, shoulder and join pain, sciatica, arthritis, tennis elbow, loss of feeling in feet and other conditions.

All approaches are based on identifying and addressing the root cause of the patient’s health issues, rather than simply alleviating the symptoms.

With the latest announcement, Dr. Rooh continues to expand his range of high-quality alternative and regenerative medicine resources for patients in Arizona and beyond.

An experienced practitioner specializing in holistic and alternative medicine, Dr. Rooh offers personalized treatments for patients in Gilbert, Chandler and the surrounding areas of Arizona.

A satisfied patient said: “As a new patient I was beyond impressed with this medical facility. During my consultation the kind and approachable Dr. Rooh met with me then his outstanding case manager Casi spent time with me exploring my options for a treatment plan that best suits my needs and situation. I can't express what a wonderful experience this was and I am so excited to be a new patient of theirs.”

