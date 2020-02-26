Sandton, South African plumbing company has launched professional 24-hour emergency plumbing services for residential and commercial properties.

(Newswire.net -- February 26, 2020) -- Sandton, SA -- Sandton, South African plumbing company has launched professional 24-hour emergency plumbing services for residential and commercial properties.

Sandton Plumbing, South African based company has launched professional 24/7 plumbing services. The company specializes in fixing blocked drains, burst pipes, and installing water meters and geysers.

More information can be found by visiting: https://fixmyhomesa.co.za/sandton-plumber-services

The company is an accredited member of Fix My Home SA, a comprehensive directory of pre-vetted, professional contractors for home and business owners across South Africa. Anyone looking for a plumber in the Sandton area can rely on this recommendation for quality plumbing services.

The team is made up of expert plumbers with experience handling various plumbing emergencies including clogged washrooms, burst pipes, gas leaks, damaged geysers, and more. Home and business owners can rest assured knowing the company has both residential and commercial plumbing experience.

Common plumbing issues that require professional plumbing services include lack of hot water, water discoloration, leakage, foul odor, odd sounds from the water tank, gas leaks and at the very worst, explosions.

Home and business owners experiencing any of the above-mentioned issues are urged to contact the professional plumbers via Fix My Home SA. The company has the experience and expertise to handle plumbing problems before they turn into serious problems.

In addition to fixing pipes and unclogging drains, the company also provides installation services. They have the experience and expertise to install pipes, water meters, heat pumps, and geysers. Properly installed plumbing fixtures can be the one thing that keeps a home or business safe from water damage from leakages and potentially hazardous gas leaks.

Both water damage and gas leaks are extremely dangerous if left unattended. Both of these situations require professional plumbers, and the company listed in the Fix My Home SA directory has the expertise required to handle these and any other plumbing problems that may arise. Interested parties can find more information and schedule an appointment at: https://fixmyhomesa.co.za/free-quote