(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Pretoria home improvement contractor hub Fix My Home SA launched a new deal and quotes system for interior and exterior painting systems in the province. The company serves individuals, businesses, and real estate professionals for commercial and industrial painting services.

Homeowners and businesses looking to hire professional painters across South Africa can now use the company's convenient online service to receive up to 3 free quotes from local businesses. Fix My Home SA connects end customers with top-rated painting companies with a record of high-quality work and customer service excellence.

The team at Fix My Home SA manages painting quotes for builders, architects, and real estate firms looking for cost-effective painting solutions for apartments, offices, stores, and other commercial buildings. These solutions include sandpapering, taping, priming, and multiple coats of paint.

Fix My Home SA works with quality painting contractors in Gauteng who ensure pre-project site preparation and after-project cleanup services. All services are backed by individual contractor quality assurance, budgeting, and project planning services.

Fix My Home SA services are available to customers and businesses in all regions of Gauteng including Johannesburg, Tshwane, West Rand, Matsweding, Ekurhuleni, and Sedibeng. The company operates in all nine provinces of South Africa.

According to a spokesperson for the Pretoria professional residential painting services, "We take the guesswork out of connecting with reliable painting contractors in Pretoria and the surrounding region. At Fix my home SA, we use commercial painting contractors who deliver world-class solutions at affordable prices."

Fix My Home SA is a professional services hub connecting local contractors with customers across South Africa.