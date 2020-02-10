According to scientists, curcumin is an adaptogen that reduces the secretion of the body’s stress hormones.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Research warns that chronic stress has become a national epidemic, especially among those who are 25 to 35 years old.

According to surveys, more and more doctor visits are due to stress. There are a huge number of people who report being paralyzed by stress.

In a study, it has been found that work-related chronic stress continues to rise. There are other sources of stress, especially in women, such as appearance.

Health experts say that chronic stress makes sleeping or weight loss difficult. What makes it even more alarming is that it could potentially trigger a range of diseases and disorders.

In some studies, it has been found that chronic stress is linked with the onset of the world’s most common medical conditions.

According to Heidi Hanna, PhD, we don’t always recognize, or even want to recognize, that caring — as in caregiving — for someone we love is wearing on us physically and emotionally,

Hanna is the founder and CEO of Synergy, a consulting company providing brain-based health and performance programs for organizations, and the executive director of the American Institute of Stress in Weatherford, Texas.

There are many ways to reduce stress levels on a daily basis, and one is to simply avoid stressors. It is similarly important to consume more foods scientifically found to reduce the levels of cortisol, which is the stress hormone inside the body.

Today, more and more scientists are investigating into the stress-fighting potentials of natural remedies like turmeric.

For thousands of years, turmeric has been widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. These days, it is one of the subjects of many researches due to its pharmacological properties.

In cases of stress, curcumin has been found to be a strong adaptogen. It is worth realizing that adaptogens work in counteracting the undesirable effects of daily stress on the body.

Adaptogens have the ability to modulate the release of stress hormones from the adrenal glands. This helps the body to be better able to adapt to physical and emotional stress.

According to scientists, curcumin is an adaptogen that reduces the secretion of the body’s stress hormones.

In 2011, investigators in India found that turmeric has adaptogenic properties that aid in memory, blood sugar regulation, and body weight. These adaptogenic agents have also been found to aid in maintaining healthy stress hormone levels inside the body.

Aside from its adaptogenic effects, it also has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

