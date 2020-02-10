In this research, it has been found that ashwagandha treated group experienced a reduction in the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol by 28 percent.

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) Winnetka, IL -- In multiple research studies, it has been found that chronic stress could trigger various diseases and disorders. In a recent study, it has been found that there is a link in between stress and sleep.

A study in 2009 was published in the Psychosomatic Medicine journal.

In this research, stress could be specifically disruptive to deep sleep. The investigators measured heart rates of college students. It is worth mentioning that the subjects spent their night in a sleep lab.

The investigators told the participants to provide a 15-minute speech in the morning. The other half of the subjects were given a normal morning ahead of them. It is important to learn that those who dreaded the upcoming speech enjoyed relatively little deep sleep.

The researchers also note that they had heart rate patterns similar to those observed in individuals with chronic insomnia. Lingering stress has been found to result in insomnia.

A study was published in the Sleep journal.

This research involved 772 men and women as subjects. The researchers found that individuals with insomnia were 17 times more likely than sound sleepers to have anxiety problems.

Experts say that it would be beneficial to take a healthier approach before bedtime.

A report from the National Sleep Foundation recommends "winding down" for an hour or two before bed -- no catching up on work, no phone calls.

There are measures found to be significantly helpful in fighting stress. It is vital to manage stress levels as it could aid in warding off certain symptoms and diseases.

Some natural remedies like ashwagandha have been found beneficial in fighting stress. As a powerful adaptogen, ashwagndha has been found helpful to the body in adapting to stress. What makes it all the more beneficial is that it also aids in strengthening the systems of the body.

A study was published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine.

In this research, it has been found that ashwagandha treated group experienced a reduction in the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol by 28 percent.

There are actually many studies revealing the therapeutic, stress-fighting benefits of ashwagandha.

Scientists carried out a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. This study as shown the use of ashwagandha reduced levels of anxiety, stress, insomnia, and depression.

In addition to its stress-fighting benefits, ashwagandha has further been found to aid in delivering a range of therapeutic benefits. This is why today, more and more people are turning to the use of formulas like NutraHerbals ashwagandha (www.amazon.com/organic-ashwagandha-root-powder/dp/B01GZALWGO).

