(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- London, UK -- TE Shipping is a freight forwarder in Romford, London. The company specialises in importing and exporting to countries around the world quickly and professionally.

London, UK - TE Shipping, a freight forwarder in Romford, recently revealed their new website to usher in the upcoming year. Along with this, the company is running a New Year offer of complimentary shipping consultations. With these developments, the company is looking forward to a year of successful freight forwarding.

TE Shipping provides freight forwarding for businesses in the UK or around the world. Its website outlines these services with an easy-to-access tab for consultation requests.

The professionals at TE Shipping have over 100 years of combined experience in freight forwarding and shipping. Their experience allows them to adapt to a changing global environment. The company's newly launched website provides the latest information on its policies and responses to national topics, like Brexit, which affect importing and exporting to the EU. TE Shipping asserts that it formed with the concept of excellent service in mind, and they built the new website to reflect this.

The complimentary shipping consultations are easy to request on the new site. Contact information is available at the top of each web page. The contact form requires contact information and enquiries from prospective clients. The professionals at TE Shipping are also available to answer questions about their freight forwarding services. They have out-of-hour services, as well, and they will answer emails through the weekends.

The company website outlines its efforts to be a one-stop-shop for importing and exporting around the world. They offer importing and exporting to and from the EU, China, India, and the United States, as well as UK-wide distribution. They also have on-site packing and cargo insurance available. Anyone can call and ask questions on the specifics of their own freight forwarding situation.

TE Shipping's goal is to simplify import and export processes. The service-oriented brand has released a new website with updated information and a professional look. To top it off, it offers free consultations to celebrate the new year. Anyone can access their one-stop shop for shipping and learn about the company and its convenient services. To learn more, visit the TE Shipping website today.