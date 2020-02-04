A new investment report has been launched by Investment Info Wire. The aim is to help more people diversify their portfolio and secure their financial future.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- A new investment report has been launched by Investment Info Wire. The aim is to help more people diversify their portfolio and secure their financial future.

With more people planning for their retirement, Investment Info Wire has launched a new report covering the importance of diversification. It explains that the best way to protect against a market crash is to invest in precious metals and cryptos.

More information can be found at: https://investmentinfowire.com/regalassets

The newly launched guide explains that every economic system based on a fiat-based supply has failed. When the US went off the gold standard in the 70s, manipulation by central banks made it tougher for small investors to protect themselves from crashes.

Financial turmoil can have a huge negative effect on savings. It’s important to consider the best way to protect against issues and it’s for this reason that the new report has been launched.

Investment Info Wire highlights that gold and precious metals are a great way to protect a portfolio when times get tough. This is because, historically, they have always moved in the opposite direction of stocks and other assets tied to the dollar.

Just by having a small portion of a portfolio dedicated to physical bullion coins and bars can help to balance it out. If a recession hits, investors and their family are then protected against much of the damage.

The new report states: “After checking out some of the competitors in the alternative asset space, I have chosen Regal Assets as my go to company for a number of reasons. They provide the world’s first alternative assets IRA that currently allows you to invest in both hard assets like precious metals and digital assets, like bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.”

There are a number of benefits to using Regal Assets for portfolio diversification. They are an official member of the Forbes Finance Council, and have experiences staff who are always on hand to help.

Diversification is important because it helps to reduce risk associated with finance. By diversifying, investors are ensuring that they don’t put all their eggs in one basket.

