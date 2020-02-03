Detroit based metaphysician and master reiki healer Enchanted Devas updated her range of comprehensive psychic reading consultations for clients all over the world.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- Detroit based metaphysician and master reiki healer Enchanted Devas updated her range of comprehensive psychic reading consultations for clients all over the world. These new sessions aim to facilitate each client' journey to health and well-being.

Enchanted Devas, a metaphysician and master Reiki healer based in the Detroit area, announced the launch of a new range of comprehensive psychic reading sessions for clients all over the world. The experienced and accurate reader genuinely cares for her clients and makes sure they not only walk away with information but a plan on how to deal with their situations.

More information can be found at https://enchanteddeva.com

The newly launched comprehensive psychic reading sessions at Enchanted Devas aim to provide clients with the insight and clarification everyone needs to resolve life’s greatest dilemmas. Clients receive accurate psychic readings, can experience Reiki healings as well as become Reiki attuned, and enjoy the benefits of high quality spiritual products.

Reiki healing is a natural method that balances one’s life force energy. Reiki is both a spiritual practice and healing modality.

Receiving a Reiki attunement is a powerful spiritual experience, as one's energetic pathways are opened by a Reiki master. This energetic opening allows the Reiki energy to flow freely through the body to impact the person's health.

Enchanted Devas has over 13 years of experience giving spiritual readings to the metaphysical community. She also consults with the tarot, oracle cards, and uses her natural intuitive psychic abilities when giving a client a reading.

Her extensive experience allows Enchanted Devas to channel each client's energy to give them immediate results. Any blockages they may have will be discovered and clients will be feeling light, grounded, balanced, and many times pain free after the consultation.

In addition, Enchanted Devas combines her knowledge of astrology and numerology to assist clients in understanding and improving their current circumstances.

According to the official website of Enchanted Devas, “Enchanted Devas is an independently owned and operated metaphysical and occult store. We are a family operated business dedicated to providing high quality occult products and services. We have been providing spiritual products and services to the metaphysical community for over 13 years.”

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.