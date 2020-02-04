Plano, Texas pain management clinic The Texas Pain Network released an updated range of pain management and treatment services for patients in Plano.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Plano, TX -- Plano, Texas pain management clinic The Texas Pain Network released an updated range of pain management and treatment services for patients in Plano, Waxahachie, Corsicana and the surrounding areas.

The Texas Pain Network, a pain management clinic based in Plano, Texas, announced the launch of an updated range of therapies for patients experiencing a wide range of chronic and acute pain. The clinic works closely with each patient to identify the root cause of their conditions and create a personalized therapy plan to promote sustainable pain relief.

With the new announcement, the clinic strives to provide a comprehensive pain management and treatment solution for patients of all ages.

The clinic offers a wide range of procedures undertaken by experienced doctors and medical staff. Its services include trigger point injections, occipital nerve block, spinal cord stimulator implant, facet joint injections, and various other procedures.

One of the clinic’s specialties is microsurgery pain relief. Dr Amir Alavi & Dr Adam Arredondo uses state-of-the-art equipment to perform minimally invasive surgeries designed to alleviate chronic pain resulting from a variety of conditions.

Based on a thorough analysis of the health needs of each patient, the clinic can create customized therapy plans for conditions ranging from migraines and headaches to sciatica, lower back pain, hormone imbalance and many others.

The latest announcement is in line with the clinic’s commitment to providing cutting-edge pain management and treatment services for patients in Texas.

A spokesperson for the clinic said: “Our practice is committed to creating customized treatment plans for individuals to help improve their quality of life. We strive to properly diagnose acute and chronic pain issues to ensure we can reduce the physical, emotional, and mental effects pain has on you and others around you. Dr Amir Alavi & Dr Adam Arredondo work directly with their patients and their families to obtain the best possible results.”

The Texas Pain Network currently operates three pain management clinics in Plano, Waxahachie and Corsicana.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.