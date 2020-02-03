Plantation, Florida gym F45 Training Plantation released an updated series of functional training classes to help its members reach their health and fitness goals.

F45 Training Plantation, a gym based in Plantation, Florida, announced an updated range of classes for men and women looking to stay fit, improve their cardio, and reach their health and fitness goals. The F45 classes combine three cutting-edge fitness approaches into a high-intensity 45-minute workout.

The new announcement comes as more and more Americans are becoming interested in shorter workouts that can be fit into their busy schedules.

Studies report that the majority of those who don’t exercise regularly cite a lack of time as the main reason. A shorter, high-intensity workout can be the ideal option for those who want to reap the full benefits of regular exercise without spending long hours in the gym.

F45 Training is based on functional training principles combined with high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and cutting-edge fitness and workout science.

The Plantation gym offers members access to guided 45-minute workout sessions which can help them burn up to 750 calories. The functional training at the core of the workout guarantee that the exercises mimic natural muscle movement, thus stimulating optimal muscle growth and improving overall fitness.

To ensure that its workouts meet the needs of its members, F45 undertakes extensive training of each new exercise before implementing it into its classes. The F45 research team includes leading fitness instructors, athletes and exercise scientists who are constantly investigating the latest training innovations.

Starting in February, the gym launches its eight-week challenge for members looking to transform their bodies in less than two months. For more information, go to https://f45challenge.com.

A satisfied member said:

“F45 Plantation has quickly become the best part of my day! The environment at this location is electric - both the trainers and other members really push you to challenge yourself and become a better, stronger version of yourself, both mentally and physically. No matter if you’re a beginner or have been working out for years, the Plantation team will help you reach your goals.”

