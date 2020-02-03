F45 Training Doral announces the launch of its fitness challenge in February 2020. This challenge will extend for a duration of 8 weeks and is a comprehensive and focused fitness plan.

(Newswire.net -- February 3, 2020) -- Doral, Fl -- F45 Training Doral announces the launch of its fitness challenge in February 2020. This challenge will extend for a duration of 8 weeks and is a comprehensive and focused fitness plan that includes workouts, nutrition plans, and community support.

For more information visit their website at https://f45training.com/doral/home

F45 Training Doral is a gym with a difference. In their well-equipped exercise studio, they offer highly motivational group workout sessions. The uniqueness of their program is that every workout session is for a duration of 45 minutes. In those 45 minutes, they do a combination of functional training, full-body workout, and circuit workouts.

The functional workout improves energy, metabolic rate, strength, and endurance. According to F45 Training Doral, 45 minutes is the optimum duration for an effective workout. In this 45 minute session, their program is designed to burn up to 750 calories.

The workout can be modified to suit beginners and those who are more experienced. The kind of workout is also continually evolving so that no two sessions are ever exactly the same. They have over 4000 different exercises in their database and use different combinations of each of these exercises.

Exercises are based on normal and natural everyday movements that improve stamina and flexibility. Their exercise studios are equipped with televisions that display and guide every workout session. They have equipment that will monitor the heart rate and highly qualified trainers who will fine-tune every session and provide course correction.

They have gyms in different locations across the world. The 8 week February challenge will include nutrition and a 45 point fitness plan.

For more information visit their website given above or https://f45training.com. Call them on +1-786-280-4498.