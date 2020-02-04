Miami licensed interstate moving brokerage Moving APT has introduced its nationwide long-distance packing and moving services in the city.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Miami licensed interstate moving brokerage Moving APT has introduced its nationwide long-distance packing and moving services in the city. The company connects homeowners with local licensed movers for inbound or outbound relocation services.

Miami licensed interstate moving brokerage Moving APT announced the launch of long-distance packing and moving services in the Greater Miami region. The company works with more than 2,500 moving carriers to offer coast-to-coast moving services in South Florida.

The relocation logistics broker partners with the highest-rated long-distance residential moving companies Miami, FL has to offer. Moving APT connects local Miami movers and customers for inbound and outbound relocation to anywhere in the United States.

Maximizing safety, efficiency, affordability, and value are key focus areas for the Miami interstate packers and movers. Moving APT is licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to handle cross country car transport. The company works with local businesses and offices seeking cost-effective corporate relocation services.

Moving APT offers homeowners a great value proposition by connecting them with the top 7 packing and moving companies near them. The company ensures transparent pricing from individual carriers, free online interstate moving quotes online. Customers have the choice to use professional packing services or purchase premium DIY packaging materials.

The professional moving and packing company in Miami offers up to a month of free storage, $100 worth of free moving boxes, flexible pickup services, and special rates.

According to a spokesperson for the Miami, FL interstate moving specialists, "Our service takes the uncertainty out of finding reliable packers and movers for all Miami zip codes. By connecting customers with local movers, we ensure quality, short turnarounds, and positive experiences."

Moving APT is a full-service moving company and relocation brokerage serving the Greater Miami metropolitan region. Established in 1999, the brokerage works with insured and bonded carriers licensed by the Department of Transportation.

For more information about interstate relocation to and from Miami, FL, call 786-485-0419 or visit the URL above.