Amana Care Clinic in Davenport, IA have announced they are now a VA authorized urgent care provider. The fully certified staff at Amana Care Clinic are among the best available for quickly diagnosing and treating patients with urgent care needs.

Under the MISSION Act activated in June 2019 VA enrolled veterans are able to go to registered urgent care facilities. The new urgent care benefit provides Veterans with efficient access to treatment for non life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Amana Care Clinic provides modern facilities, state -of-the-art procedure rooms and exam rooms, X-ray clinic and laboratory equipment. Patients can expect to receive expert compassionate care in a timely manner.

Veterans can call the VA at 866-606-8198, or contact their regular VA medical office to determine eligibility.

The urgent care benefit covers treatment of non-emergent symptoms such as flu-like symptoms (coughs and colds), wheezing, sprains, sore throats, painful urination, bumps and bruises, ear pain, and mild skin irritations, which are typically addressed by urgent care facilities and walk-in retail health clinics. Preventive and dental services are not included.

Co-payments are not paid out-of-pocket at the time the Veteran receives urgent care. Veterans are billed separately by VA as part of VA’s billing process. After three visits to an urgent care provider within a calendar year, Veterans must pay a co-payment of $30 for each visit.

Amana Care also accepts CareFirst/BCBS, UMR, Golden Rule, Amerigroup, TRICARE, Medicaid, Humana, Workers' Compensation, Medicare, Cigna, BlueCross, BlueShield, and United Healthcare.

Amana Care Walk-In Clinic is committed to providing affordable, convenient, quality medical care in a patient friendly environment 9:00am to 4:00pm 7 days per week. While no appointment is needed those with inquiries can call on 563 388 7000, visit the website above (http://amanacareclinic.com) or walk - in at 2162 W Kimberly Rd, Davenport.