Scott Hemingway, the Minneapolis business man and founder of The Geneva Suites, has launched a new campaign to change the standards of senior living. Through his work with The Geneva Suites, he’s aiming to provide revolutionary care with exceptional senior residential living.

Scott Hemingway has been part of a number of philanthropic endeavors, including working with Red Cross, Wounded Warriors, Alzheimer Association, and the American Heart Association.

His personal core values include faith, family, friends, focus and fulfillment. He believes that faith does not guarantee happiness, but can help pave a path towards serenity.

He also believes that friends are a measure of someone’s worth, and family is of utmost importance, because without it there’s little left.

It’s these core elements that form the foundations of The Geneva Suites. The main goal of The Geneva Suites is to provide a new standard of senior living, with unsurpassed residential home care.

The Geneva Suites offers all inclusive amenities, and high levels of expert and professional care. This includes having a 1:3 care partner to resident ratio during the day, so there is always someone on hand to help.

The team at The Geneva Suites believes in all inclusive care with the highest standards possible. They know that every resident has worked hard their entire life, and now they deserve to be well looked after.

They state: “We believe in superior care for each resident. We have created a home experience that our residents are proud of, where each member feels safe, supported, and cared for. Residents benefit from round-the-clock, supervised care, every day, even at night. You won’t find that level of care and attention at any assisted living facility.”

Seniors can get expert care throughout the greater Minneapolis, Minnesota area. Each residential home provides picturesque surroundings with unique charm.

