(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Improving sexual functioning in men is the subject of a new podcast episode released by men's life coach Anthony Treas from STRONG Men Coaching. This podcast episode discusses with Dr. Brandeis ways to treat problems such as erectile dysfunction in men.

The podcast can be accessed here: https://strongmenpodcast.com/dr-judson-brandeis

Dr. Brandeis understands that physical intimacy is an important part of a joyful life for men, and he uses innovative medical technology to assist in improving sexual function. He is a Urologist and Director of Clinical Excellence for GAINSWave, a safe shock-wave treatment, who also uses AFFIRM nitric oxide supplementation to significantly improve men’s sexual functioning.

Anthony Treas believes that many men are embarrassed to talk with their doctor, or even significant other, about sexual functioning and problems such as Erectile Dysfunction (ED). With the launch of this podcast, men are empowered by understanding the latest research and how they can confidently discuss sexual functioning issues with their doctor.

With the launch of this podcast episode, Dr. Brandeis details the various ways, at different ages, that ED can be treated and sexual health and penile functioning can be improved. Platelet-rich Plasma injections, checking and treating testosterone levels, penis pumps and psychological considerations, along with aforementioned GAINSWave treatment and nitric oxide boosting supplementation, are also discussed.

Some men may have been feeling unfulfilled and unhappy with their life, health and relationships, for several years. Improving sexual functioning using appropriate treatment methods, whilst addressing any other issues through men's coaching sessions, are important considerations for men who are looking to become more confident and successful in all areas of their lives.

Mr. Treas stated that “If a man is not happy with himself and where he is at in life, then his relationships, career, friendships and most other areas of his life are all impacted in a negative way, but there is hope. A man can make positive lasting changes and feel good again”.

This recently released podcast episode reveals the latest research in how men can improve their sexual functioning and to encourage men to discuss this topic further with their doctor.

Click on the URL above for the podcast, and for more about STRONG Men Coaching go to https://strongmencoaching.com.