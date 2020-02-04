London company VoIP Providers UK updated its range of cost-effective VoIP phone systems for small and medium businesses all over the world.

London company VoIP Providers UK updated its range of cost-effective VoIP phone systems for small and medium businesses all over the world. The company aims to help clients cut down phone costs while enjoying all the powerful tools to grow their business.

VoIP Providers UK, a leading provider of cloud-based telephony systems based in London, announced the launch of an updated range of reliable and cost-effective VoIP phone systems for businesses worldwide. The company offers over 40 phone system features, including Auto Attendant (IVR), Ring Groups, Call Forwarding, Music On Hold, Voicemail, Custom Greetings, Call Recording, Desktop, Laptop & Mobile App, and many more.

VoIP, or Voice over Internet Protocol, has been steadily gaining popularity as a phone call alternative that sends voice over the Internet rather than over a series of phone lines. The newly launched VoIP phone systems at VoIP Providers UK aim to provide clients all over the world with an affordable option to make dozens or hundreds of phone calls every day, while also saving themselves business time and money on voice communication.

Cloud phone systems give companies a more robust phone feature set at a fraction of the cost. The cloud based hosted phone systems at VoIP Providers UK are simple and flexible and have powerful call-management features.

In addition, these phone systems allow businesses to connect with users on a wide range of platforms, including Desktop App, Laptop App, IOS App, Android App, and more.

When working with VoIP Providers UK, clients can opt to keep their existing business phone number or register a new one. The telephony experts can port the client's current business phone number from any telecoms provider.

Whatever the client's business sector, the team at VoIP Providers UK have the range and flexibility to create a package that is right for them. They can provide each and every client with reliable telephony solutions and professionally managed services.

Currently, VoIP Providers UK covers 79 countries and 3653 area codes worldwide and have an inventory of virtual numbers in every country and area code covered.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our services are individually tailored to meet your requirements and business needs. Switch from a traditional phone system to a hosted telephony platform. There is no installation or maintenance required on site. All you need is a reliable internet connection.”

