It is important to remember that a loss of appetite may also be due to a deficiency in thiamine. Researchers believe that this B vitamin plays a significant role in regulating satiety.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) Orlando, FL -- While there is an increasing number of people who are trying to lose weight by restricting their food intake, there are also many who are having trouble increasing their appetite.

According to experts, there are actually various factors that could trigger poor appetite, like mental and physical illnesses. Individuals whose lack of appetite lasts for over a couple of days may be more susceptible to malnutrition.

It is strongly recommended to eat small meals more frequently. It is important to remember that those who have poor appetite tend to have difficulties consuming three full meals a day. Dieticians recommend improving appetite by increasing meal portions.

Consuming nutrient-rich foods has also been found to be particularly beneficial for those with poor appetites. It is worth remembering that those with poor appetites tend to have a diet loaded with empty calories like ice cream, chips, candy, and baked goods.

It is best to focus intake of more nutritious foods, such as healthy fats, protein, and whole grains. Experts also stress the importance of making mealtime an enjoyable social activity.

Research has found that preparing and eating a meal with others may aid in stimulating appetite more than eating alone.

It is important to remember that a loss of appetite may also be due to a deficiency in thiamine. Researchers believe that this B vitamin plays a significant role in regulating satiety.

Studies have shown it aids in controlling the satiety center, which can be found in the hypothalamus of the brain. Such a deficiency could alter the normal action of the satiety center, and this makes the body feel full or satiated even when it may not truly be the case.

In the end, this results in a lack of appetite.

A study involving rats fed with a thiamine-deficient diet for 16 days reveals that the subjects ate significantly less food. Another research also linked significantly reduced food intake with a thiamine-deficient diet.

It is worth mentioning that there are many other unwanted consequences of having thiamine deficiency. This is why it is always best to ensure that the body is equipped with the right levels of this nutrient.

It is also important to realize that the use of this nutrient has been associated with a myriad of health benefits.

This B vitamin can be obtained from food, but some supplements are also available. One to consider is Purest Vantage B Vitamin Complex.

It contains Choline, Pantothenic acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and vitamin B6 (http://amazon.com/Vitamin-B-Complex-90-Capsules/dp/B0773N3MFK ).

About PUREST VANTAGE Purest Vantage is passionate and dedicated to developing high-quality products that assist people in maintaining optimal health, enabling them to enjoy all the benefits a healthy lifestyle offers.