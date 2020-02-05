Chenault Allstate Agency in Fayetteville GA has launched its updated 2020 website. The agency offers a broad selection of Auto, Home, Renters, Business, Life, and Pet policies.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) --Chenault Allstate Agency in Fayetteville GA has launched its updated 2020 website. The agency offers a broad selection of Auto, Home, Renters, Business, Life, and Pet policies.

The Chenault Allstate Insurance Agency in Fayetteville, Georgia has launched an updated 2020 website. It is geared to help the residents easily obtain quotes on a variety of insurance products.

For more information see http://shayrikachenault.com

The launch of the updated website by the Chenault Insurance Agency in Fayetteville has a broad selection of insurance choices. The newly updated site allows customers to shop for coverage and services. Customers can explore options for protecting their homes, personal property, and financial future,

The team at the Chenault Insurance Agency is headed by Shayrika Chenault. She is a long term resident of Fayetteville GA. She has lived there for over 20 years. She has been in the insurance business for over 10 years. She is experienced in both personal and commercial lines of coverage.

The updated website provides instant quotes on Auto, Home, Condo, Renters, Motorcycle, Business, Life, ATV, Boat, and Pet insurance. In addition to policies, the agency provides free consultation and planning sessions in person for sensitive issues such as life insurance with careful consideration of future eventualities.

The Chenault agency will help customers examine include specific insurance policies and riders including bodily injury, liability and property damage, uninsured motorist, collision, comprehensive, new car replacement, loan/lease gap, homeowners insurance, co-op, townhome, walls-in, HO-6 compliant, family liability, motorcycle guest passenger, aftermarket coverage for gear, business owners policy (BOP), property coverage, general liability coverage, business interruption coverage, ATV medical or repair bills. Watercraft liability coverage, watercraft medical payments coverage, boat trailer, fishing equipment, towing, fuel delivery and more.

The updated 2020 Website has a section that highlights the agency's involvement in the community. For instance, they are supporters of Operation Kidsafe and someone can read about it on the new website.

The website also has a testimonials section. One satisfied client said, “The Chenault Agency is wonderful. Since switching my insurance company to the Chenault Agency, I am now saving money on not only my home but both vehicles as well. The representatives in the office are very courteous, kind, respectful, and thorough."

During the launch of the updated website, the agency is asking anyone interested in a quote, an appointment or simply a quick answer to a question to visit site.

For further information see the above URL.