(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Greenwood Village, Colorado online marketing agency InterAgent updated its services to help dental specialists in the Centennial area attract more potential patients.

InterAgent, a digital marketing agency based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, released an updated range of lead generation and online marketing solutions for oral surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists in Centennial and the surrounding areas. The agency’s diverse marketing package includes custom lead generation strategies, reputation marketing campaigns, public relations, and many others.

With the newly released service, InterAgent aims to provide an effective patient acquisition solution for dental and oral health specialists.

The agency explains that modern dentists are often forced to keep high-value procedures in house, thus significantly reducing the number of referrals to specialists such as oral surgeons or prosthodontists. This means that specialized practitioners can no longer rely on referrals for a steady stream of patients.

“ROI for CE investments for a referral base is not only hard to track but is also increasingly difficult to measure”, said an agency representative. “This storm of changes has made generating your own patient base imperative to long term success and stronger specialty practice valuations! Our solutions will empower your practice with consistency and predictability for the high-value procedures. We believe there is a difference between having a busy practice and having a high-margin producing practice.”

InterAgent uses a cutting-edge online marketing strategy designed to promote its clients to a wide online audience.

One of the most important services included in the updated package is content marketing. The agency partners with a network of experienced brand journalists to create high-quality custom news pieces promoting its clients’ services and practices on hundreds of authoritative online platforms.

Oral surgeons, periodontists and prosthodontists working with the marketing agency also benefit from hyper-local lead generation strategies designed to attract potential patients in each client’s target area.

With the recent service update, InterAgent continues to diversify its cutting-edge online marketing solutions for Colorado dental specialists.

