A new collection of CBD bath bombs has been launched by Herbane Health. They can be used just like any bath bomb, but have the added benefits of CBD for health.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- A new collection of CBD bath bombs has been launched by Herbane Health. They can be used just like any bath bomb, but have the added benefits of CBD for health.

A new range of CBD bath bomb products have been launched by Herbane Health, offering customers the chance to enjoy numerous health benefits while they relax in the comfort of their home. These include the CBD Relax Bath Bomb and the CBD Sleep Bath Bomb.

More information can be found at: https://herbanehealth.com/bath-bombs/

The site explains that Herbane Health is very selective in the products they choose to sell and promote: they all are produced in GMP certified environments that are registered with the FDA. CBD oil they use is extracted from US grown facilities, it's NON-GMO, THC-free and no harsh chemicals are added during the manufacturing process.

Each bath bomb is made from 100% organically grown hemp, with no pesticides and no metals. They are also fully gluten free.

Health, beauty and wellness fans around the world enjoy bath bombs for the relaxing and luxurious element they add to self-care time. Bath bomb benefits are helping people to relax, unwind, and reduce their stress. They can also help with muscle tension, aches and sores. After a long day at work, coming home to a relaxing bath bomb can help customers to forget about the stress of the day.

And now Herbane Health is offering a new experience for customers with their newly launched CBD bath bombs.

Customers can order 100mg CBD bath bombs and enjoy all the benefits of a normal bath bomb with added elements that CBD oil can offer, like reducing anxiety, reducing symptoms of depression, stabilizing mood, promoting better sleep and relaxation, and relieving the effects of PTSD.

The team states: “Currently we have two types of bath bombs for sale: CBD bath bomb SLEEP and CBD bath bomb RELAX. Each blend of our bath bombs is more than just a scent, its unique combination of CBD oil and essential oils creates its own experience. Anyone who loves natural healing can enjoy cbd bath bomb benefits while enjoying a soothing experience”

They add: “The difference between the two is the selection and combination of essential oils: Lavender, Italian Lemon, Orange and Peppermint are used to promote deep relaxation and reduce stresses of the world while the other has a deeper combination of Lavender and Eucalyptus to promote not only relaxation, but a deeper sleep.”

Full details can be found on https://herbanehealth.com/bath-bombs/