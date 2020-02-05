HealthPoint Urgent Care, a leading provider of health care services in Macomb MI, announced that the clinic now welcomes same-day visits for urgent medical needs.

HealthPoint Urgent Care, a medical clinic based in Macomb, MI, announced affordable urgent care services and flu treatment procedures to winter season health problems. The clinic welcomes daily patients who would like to keep their families safe and those who are looking to relieve the health problems of the flu and winter season.

Clients can make appointments online by visiting the clinic website and thus avoid waiting at the facility to see their physician. In case of urgent care needs, patients can visit the clinic directly and receive the most up-to-date treatment available.

HealthPoint Urgent Care treats patients with emergency and non-emergency medical needs.

The health experts treat a wide range of medical conditions including urinary tract infections, abdominal pain, diarrhea and dehydration, nausea, sore throat and sinus infections, flu and upper respiratory infections, asthma, and other health problems.

Patients can get professional medical evaluations, immunizations, annual physical examinations, diagnosis and treatment of various medical problems, and allergies counseling.

The doctors are fully certified and experienced at treating also ear infections, conjunctivitis, urinary tract infections and conduct STD testing and treatment.

The Macomb health clinic serves a growing patient base in Macomb, MI. and employs only the best health care professionals to help its patients receive care for their whole body, not just their symptoms.

A spokesperson for Healthpoint Urgent Care shared: “Our goal is to get patients the care they need when they need it & avoid unnecessary trips to the ER. We deliver medical specialist care and provide a variety of healthcare choices. Our urgent care clinic can handle the majority of emergency cases normally seen in a hospital emergency room, without the high cost or long wait times.”

A satisfied client said, "The clinic gives patients battling the winter cold and flu season the best medical care options in the region and offers excellent health care services and quick relief from illnesses or minor injuries."

The clinic is conveniently located at 46591 Romeo Plank Road Suite 133 Macomb, MI 48044 and welcomes patients from Macomb, Waldenburg, New Haven, Ray, and the neighboring residential areas.

Interested parties can book an appointment by calling (586) 333-5336 or at https://www.healthpointurgentcare.com/