The Law Office Of Rick Gazipura launches their updated range of legal services, which now include DUI conviction expungement and reduction of felony convictions to misdemeanors.

(Newswire.net -- February 5, 2020) -- The Law Office Of Rick Gazipura launches their updated range of legal services, which now include DUI conviction expungement and reduction of felony convictions to misdemeanors.

With offices in Scotts Valley and in Santa Cruz, California, The Law Office Of Rick Gazipura updates their legal services to include expungement of DUI convictions and reduction of felony convictions to misdemeanors.

Additional details can be found on their website at: https://www.duisantacruz.org

The legal team at The Law Office Of Rick Gazipura understands the many implications that DUI convictions can bring to people’s lives. The newly launched service is their way of helping DUI offenders get a chance at improving their criminal records, and consequently, their ability to find a job and travel to certain countries, among other areas affected by the conviction.

There are various ways to deal with a DUI conviction. With Atty. Gazipura’s guidance, clients may check if they have met certain criteria that make them eligible to have their conviction dismissed. They can also see if their petitions are mandatory or discretionary, which dictates whether the judge will grant them upon proper filing or evidence of rehabilitation and other documents will have to be considered first.

Alternatively, Atty. Gazipura’s team may help clients work on reducing their felony conviction to a misdemeanor. As expected, there are technical details that need to be evaluated to determine the right method to be employed in this approach. The attorney makes sure to cover the restrictions and limitations of each of these options as he discusses cases during the initial consultation.

A proud native of Santa Cruz, Atty. Gazipura attended the Santa Clara University School of Law and passed the bar in 2008. He worked as a public defender in Inyo County from 2009-2012, in Tulare County from 2012-2013, and in Santa Cruz from 2013-2017.

As a public defender and private attorney, Atty. Gazipura has handled thousands of cases and tried countless misdemeanors and felony cases. He has a stellar record for negotiating good settlements and securing not guilty verdicts for his clients. He is also knowledgeable in the inner workings of the Santa Cruz Court process.

Clients who wish to consult The Law Office Of Rick Gazipura for their DUI cases or convictions may refer to their website stated below for more information.