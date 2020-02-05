Joint Protection Products updated its range of Wrist Assured Gloves to provide a valuable Valentine’s Day gift for any fitness enthusiast.

(Newswire.net -- February 4, 2020) -- Joint Protection Products updated its range of Wrist Assured Gloves to provide a valuable Valentine’s Day gift for any fitness enthusiast.

Joint Protection Products, a company specializing in high-quality fitness accessories announced an update of its popular Wrist Assured Gloves (WAGs) collection for those looking for a unique 2020 Valentine’s Day gift idea. Featuring a proprietary gel pad to minimize wrist impact & stress, the gloves come in various models for activities including Yoga, Pilates, core strengthening, cycling and many others.

More details can be found at https://www.wristassuredgloves.com

The latest announcement is part of the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge fitness accessories that protect the fitness enthusiast from long-term musculoskeletal damage and add comfort to their workouts.

All WAGs feature a specially designed contoured gel pads that offer optimal support during exercise, enabling the user to train safer, more comfortably & for longer.

The newly updated glove collection is available in multiple models, each offering different levels of support, protection and freedom of movement.

The WAGs Ultra feature both a patented gel pad and an adjustable wrist wrap, offering maximal support for hands on exercise. For those looking for wrist support without a wrist wrap, the company offers the WAGs Pro and Flex lines.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, the company is currently offering a 15% discount on all WAGs ordered by February 10th. The coupon code for the special offer is “bemine”.

With these WAGs, Joint Protection Products continues to invest in the development of high-quality wrist protection accessories to keep for fitness enthusiasts working out with no need to omit exercises due to pain or discomfort.

The WAGs gloves have been widely praised for their high level of wrist support and comfort.

A satisfied customer said: “As a Pilates instructor I need to keep up my practice. My wrists became strained after carrying babies around all the time and the pain was frequent. I bought a pair of WAGs and am so relieved I did. They support my wrists so I can safely do my Pilates workouts without omitting exercises.”

And in case you missed the Valentine's special, grab some Wrist Assured Gloves & save 10% through the month of February with code: workout20. Your wrists will thank you!

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.