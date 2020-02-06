Digital marketing agency LOCALTACTIC updated its range of local marketing services for local businesses in Christchurch, Canterbury, that are looking to increase their online visibility.

(Newswire.net -- February 5, 2020) -- Digital marketing agency LOCALTACTIC updated its range of local marketing services for local businesses in Christchurch, Canterbury, that are looking to increase their online visibility and become more successful.

LOCALTACTIC, a digital marketing agency based in Christchurch, Canterbury, announced the launch of an updated range of reputation management and local marketing solutions for local businesses. Digital expert Steven Brough of LOCALTACTIC has over 20 years of experience working with businesses across Canterbury and around the country.

More information can be found at https://localtactic.co.nz

Local marketing is a crucial aspect of a successful, comprehensive digital marketing strategy. The newly launched digital marketing services at LOCALTACTIC include a wide range of marketing solutions such as local marketing, reputation management, media coverage, and online visibility.

In today’s digital world of ever-growing competition, establishing a strong online visibility is paramount for local businesses to succeed.

When done correctly, local online marketing allows businesses to improve their branding, positively engage with their community, increase customer loyalty and secure higher conversion rates. Two of his videos can be found here and here.

Steven Brough of LOCALTACTIC has extensive experience helping businesses market locally and generate new customers. His high quality digital marketing solutions are tailored to help companies build customer relationships and increase their sales.

At LOCALTACTIC, the primary goal is to make every client’s company more visible and accessible. Each marketing campaign created by Steven Brough will generate visibility, web traffic, phone calls, brand mentions, brand searches and real time visits from prospective clients for each and every business Steven Brough works with.

Steven Brough’s marketing services come with a 6 month 100% money back guarantee. If clients are not satisfied, LOCALTACTIC makes it easy for them to get a refund.

Steven Brough said: “My real-world experience in business, and marketing sets me apart from other marketers and gives me the ability to deliver on set targets. I take your business very seriously and you have my personal promise that I will not rest until you are dazzled and delighted and your business transformed to beat the competition and get the client, I believe in my work so much, I guarantee it for life.”

