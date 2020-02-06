Proctor Gallagher Institute launched a new mind-expanding intensive coaching program. This 6-week program will provide participants with the tools to start the journey.

Proctor Gallagher Institute announced the launch of a new 6-week intensive coaching program for those interested in learning how to develop their higher mental faculties. This 3-in-1 program will teach participants the importance and tools of having positive and productive thoughts.

More information can be found at https://www.proctorgallagherinstitute.com/programs/magic-in-your-mind

Having positive and productive thoughts can be considered as the barrier between mediocrity and extravagant success. The newly launched intensive coaching program at Proctor Gallagher Institute aims to help people worldwide move beyond mere mental activity to real thinking.

Achieving success depends heavily on developing one's higher mental faculties and expanding awareness. "The Magic In Your Mind" coaching program by Bob Proctor, Mary Morrissey and Sandy Gallagher will help participants develop each of their six higher mental faculties, namely imagination, intuition, will, perception, memory and reason.

Over the past few decades, Bob Proctor, Mary Morrissey and Sandy Gallagher have coached hundreds of people who struggle with achieving their goals and deliberately creating the life they want. In this new mind-expanding coaching program, they will share proven techniques to help each and every participant develop their inner faculties and become more successful.

During this program, participants will learn how to project forward and create memories of a future event, as well as how to transform any challenge by changing their perception of the situation. In addition, they will learn how to consciously use their imagination to purposely bring their goals to life.

According to the official website of Proctor Gallagher Institute, "Over the course of six weeks, Bob, Mary and Sandy will introduce you to some of the most earth-shaking and truly life-changing ideas you’ve ever heard about tapping into the power of your mind by learning to think in an orderly and creative manner. With this program, you’ll quickly see for yourself. You’ll not only feel like a new person, you’ll become a new person as you start to develop your higher faculties."

