(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Many health care experts have long recommended resorting to the measures helpful in warding off cancer. While it continues to stay prevalent, it also claims more and more lives over the years.

According to multiple studies, there are dietary and lifestyle changes found to aid in reducing cancer risk.

At the American Dietetic Association (ADA) annual meeting, experts recommended some diet and activity recommendations found helpful against this fatal condition.

One of the most recommended steps is to avoid being overweight or obese and stay physically fit. It has long been found that carrying excess pounds increases the risk of various medical conditions, and it particularly includes cancer.

It is similarly recommended to be physically active for a minimum of 30 minutes per day. This won’t only aid in maintaining a healthy weight, but also in warding off cancer.

Some other studies have shown diet plays a significant role in cancer prevention. Experts strongly recommend consuming more fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. These are foods scientists have long been studying due to their remarkable healing benefits.

There are also some foods to avoid or reduce consumption of, such as red meats like pork, lamb, and beef. Processed and junk foods should also be avoided as well as salty foods.

What not many people are aware of is that some natural remedies like curcumin have been found beneficial against many health risks.

According to New York University's Langone Medical Center, preliminary evidence has shown turmeric has powerful benefits.

A tissue culture study was published in the 2012 issue of the journal "Frontiers in Oncology."

In this research, it has been shown that curcumin prevented the metastasis of breast cancer to other places in the body.

Researchers of a study appeared in the November 2012 issue of the journal "Current Drug Targets."

They noted that turmeric was able to enhance effectiveness of chemotherapy drugs utilized in the treatment of breast cancer.

It is worth mentioning that in multiple studies, curcumin has been found to havegenoprotective, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial,antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-purulent, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

To experience its benefits, it is wise to take into account the use Divine Bounty Curcumin. This extra-strength formula has long been gaining attention and trust from consumers due to its high potency.

One of the things that makes it even more popular is the black pepper it contains. It is important to understand black pepper enhances curcumin absorption inside the body (http://amazon.com/Turmeric-Curcumin-BioPerine-Pepper-Extract/dp/B00VSVKJ8I).

