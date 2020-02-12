Experts further discovered that magnesium strengthens the function of the synapses in the hippocampus, which is a brain region in charge of long-term memory retention.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Scientists have been investigating on how some dietary and lifestyle habits influence overall health. In some studies, it has been found that the brain has control when it comes to habits.

According to MIT neuroscientists, there is a brain region that can switch between new and old habits. Behaviors are habits have been found to be wired profoundly in the brains and this is why they are automatically performed.

The MIT scientists carried out a study, and it found that there is a small region of the brain’s prefrontal cortex that takes charge of the moment-by-moment control in the switching of habits at a given time.

Ann Graybiel says that we’ve always thought — and I still do — that the value of a habit is you don’t have to think about it. It frees up your brain to do other things.

Graybiel is Institute Professor and a member of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT.

“However, it doesn’t free up all of it. There’s some piece of your cortex that’s still devoted to that control,” she adds.

The study appeared in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Experts strongly recommend resorting to measures that keep the brain functional and healthy. Nutrients like magnesium have been found beneficial for brain health and cognition.

Science reveals that this macromineral works in maximizing a variety of intricate brain functions. It may even work wonders in enhancing cognitive processing speed.

Some studies show that reduced levels of magnesium in the brain are directly linked with poor memory function. It is considered to be a critical nutrient for individuals who are suffering from or are susceptible to age-related memory loss.

Experts further discovered that magnesium strengthens the function of the synapses in the hippocampus, which is a brain region in charge of long-term memory retention. This means it equips the brain with what it needs to retain memories over long term periods.

This nutrient can also help improve learning abilities. It aids in increasing long-term potentiation, which is due to its ability to repetitively stimulate the nerve and improve the nerve’s capacity to send signals more efficiently.

Through these actions, magnesium has been found to work in enhancing brain health and ability to learn.

Individuals who want to experience the brain health benefits of this mineral may take into account the use of Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate.

This powerful formula is widely believed to be extremely beneficial in delivering the healing goodness of the mineral (http://www.amazon.com/Divine-Bounty-Magnesium-Citrate-Supplement/dp/B01LYWPNY6).

