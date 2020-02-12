When it comes to increasing heart health protection, it is wise to take into account the use of digestive enzymes like bromelain.

(Newswire.net -- February 12, 2020) Orlando, FL -- More and more research studies are looking into the techniques to protect the heart better. This is due to the unstoppable, skyrocketing rate of heart disease affecting many areas around the globe.

According to Dr. Andrew Freeman, the current nutritional recommendations show a heart-healthy diet is high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts in moderation.

Freeman is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiologists and the director of cardiovascular prevention and wellness at National Jewish Health in Denver, CO.

He spearheaded a new meta-analysis of existing studies, which were carried out by the American College of Cardiology Nutrition & Lifestyle Workgroup of the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Council.

The findings of the study were published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), on the other hand, recommend intake of fat-free or low-fat dairy for optimal heart health.

In some studies, it has been suggested that consumption of full-fat dairy is not harmful to the heart and may even produce cardiovascular benefits.

According to scientists, it is wise to opt for low-fat dairy as it aids in reducing blood pressure. It is also recommended to consume legumes like lentils, chickpeas, beans, soybeans, peas, and peanuts.

When it comes to increasing heart health protection, it is wise to take into account the use of digestive enzymes like bromelain.

In multiple research studies, bromelain exerts various mechanisms in contributing to the well-being of the heart.

According to researchers, the aggregation of blood platelets happens when blood cells clump together. This results in the formation of blood clots, which increases the risk of heart disease.

The use of bromelain has been found to inhibit clot formation and halt blood platelet aggregation.

In a study, researchers had 10 healthy volunteers and incubated different blood samples from them. Compared to the control samplers, the bromelain-treated blood samples had reduced blood platelet aggregation.

Some other researchers say that bromelain is useful in decreasing the death of heart cells following a stroke or a heart attack.

