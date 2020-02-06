A new sports gaming platform has been released. It is designed to help those wishing to make bets online pick winners in soccer, football, hockey, basketball, and many other sports.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) -- A new sports gaming platform has been released. It is designed to help those wishing to make bets online pick winners in soccer, football, hockey, basketball, and many other sports.

Zcode, creator of a live betting strategy has released it's 2020 version of its popular online gaming platform. The system predicts highly profitable bets in the sports world.

For more information see http://zcodesystem.com/blog/its-here-zlive-big-reveal-finally

This new online release uses statistics, news headlines, inside information, and other sources to instantly deliver winning picks for its members. The Zcode uses a bot that is accessed by a couple of means.

The first way that a member may use the Zcode system is to join the VIP club and log into their account. They then go to the WALL and on the right side, they will view a new window called zLive Bot Signals. The bot posts the picks in real-time and grades them later as a win or loss. A member may also set the bot to send the Browser push notifications and sound alerts.

Another method a member may use Zcode is by using the dedicated zLive bot page. This page has all the picks posted in real-time, as well as past results and charts. The page is auto-updating and sending the browser push notifications to the member.

The new Zcode provides picks for American Football, Baseball, Basketball, CFL, College Sports, Daily Fantasy Sports, E-Sports, Golf, Horse Racing, Ice Hockey, Tennis, Soccer, MLB, NBA, NCAA, NCAAB, NFL, NHL and more.

The platform also provides a sports betting podcast with informative tips on how to make better picks. Members enjoy bookmakers in-depth reviews of different sports and discover what they need to know in picking winners. Internal links on Zcode include Zcode Championship, Zcode Soccer, Zcode Sports Investing Bible, zcode success and Zcode Tools.

One satisfied member states, “The results have been amazing! Some days the win rate is as high as 86% and up to 79% on average. Very impressive results!”

All the details may be viewed on the new informative video here https://youtu.be/CMjpwEk2p88

During the release period, Zcode is providing free picks on MLB, NHL, NBA, and the NFL. Just sign up online where it says, "Send my Picks."

For further information see the above URL.