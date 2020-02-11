A new site has been launched by expert Quad Cities realtors, MoveQC Real Estate Group. They pride themselves on helping clients to find their dream home in the Quad Cities area.

(Newswire.net -- February 11, 2020) -- Davenport, IA -- A new site has been launched by expert Quad Cities realtors, MoveQC Real Estate Group. They pride themselves on helping clients to find their dream home in the Quad Cities area.

MoveQC Real Estate Group has launched a new site helping more people to secure their move to the Quad Cities. They streamline the buying process throughout Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Coal Valley, and Le Claire.

The newly updated site makes it easier than ever for anyone to find their dream home in the Quad Cities area. Interested parties just have to enter the city, neighborhood or zip code they’re interested in and the powerful search tool will do the rest. Properties are listed on the map so that interested parties can easily see the homes that are right for them.

Homes are listed alongside the map and displayed by price. These results can be filtered based on number of bedrooms, property type, price, and more. Options include single family homes in picturesque locations, with spacious rooms, parking space, and a range of amenities.

Bettendorf and the surrounding areas is also home to luxurious 5-bed homes with dual zoned HVAC systems, luxury vinyl kitchens, and spacious grounds. Working with a realtor like MoveQC Real Estate Group helps buyers to get the best deal and find the home that’s right for them.

The realtors have expertise in pricing and know how well a neighborhood holds its value. They have real-life experience throughout the Quad Cities that can’t be matched by searching online. Realtors can help with the paperwork that’s involved in home sales, and they also help throughout every stage of the negotiation.

The team prides itself on helping to ensure the buying process is simple and memorable. They are expert negotiators and work hard to ensue a smooth process from beginning to end.

The Quad Cities is a popular location for individuals and families alike when searching for a new home. It’s home to popular educational institutions, is known for premium coffee shops and delicious food, and has a reputation for excellent local breweries and wineries.

Each city has a distinct personality, and the team at MoveQC Real Estate Group can help clients to find the location that’s right for them.

Full details can be found on the URL above. Additional information can be found at: https://facebook.com/moveqcrealestategroup and in this video https://youtube.com/channel/UC9r88Fz6U5ArUDYMZTX5axA