Real estate agency Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun updated its range of services for seniors interested in buying and selling real estate in Richmond Hill.

(Newswire.net -- February 6, 2020) -- Richmond Hill, ON -- Real estate agency Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun updated its range of services for seniors interested in buying and selling real estate in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

Real estate agent Mitzy Dadoun of Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun announced the launch of an updated range of realtor services for seniors looking to buy or sell property in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Mitzy Dadoun has over 25 years of experience in real estate lending and appraisal.

More information can be found at http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/real-estate-sales-for-seniors

When couples, families or seniors decide to finally sell the family home, there is much more to this process than merely selling and buying. The newly launched real estate services at Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun aim to help seniors make the right decisions about their future housing.

For many people, there comes a time when the lifestyle that used to fit them so perfectly no longer does so, prompting them to find something more comfortable and better fitting.

The real estate team at Sutton Group Admiral Realty Inc., Brokerage - Mitzy Dadoun understand that this transition requires patience and understanding and their goal is to streamline the process so that the move into a new home is manageable in every way.

Mitzy Dadoun is uniquely qualified to assist seniors in housing sales and purchases by having additional education and experience helping seniors and their families with later-in-life real estate transactions.

Mitzy Dadoun and her dedicated team work with seniors and their families as they navigate the financial, legal and emotional issues that accompany the sale or purchase of a home and assist them in relocating to their future home.

With the latest update, the real estate experts aim to provide a comprehensive range of real estate services, specific to each client's life and financial situation.

A satisfied client said: "Mitzy helped us get a fabulous pre-construction condo at the Platinum VIP Price. We saved thousands and got a free parking spot and locker and got first choice of a suite. What a fantastic experience! I would highly recommend Mitzy and her team to anyone looking to buy a property! Especially a pre-construction condo!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website or accessing http://www.smartseniorsrealty.com/images/landing/homeworth/index.asp and http://gtabesthomebuys.com