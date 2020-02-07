SMP Robotics, a California security robotics solutions developer announced that its autonomous surveillance robots have been approved by the Dubai Security Industry Regulatory Agency for use.

(Newswire.net -- February 7, 2020) -- SMP Robotics, a California security robotics solutions developer announced that its autonomous surveillance robots have been approved by the Dubai Security Industry Regulatory Agency for use in the UAE. The AI-powered security robots were unveiled at Intersec 2020 in Dubai.

The announcement was made at Intersec 2020, the world's leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection. SMP Robotics has been cleared to deploy AI-powered autonomous security and inspection robots by SIRA, a sponsor of the trade fair at the Dubai World Trade Center.

The team at SMP Robotics designed and successfully tested surveillance robots to function at temperatures of up to 55°C. With outdoor temperatures in the UAE touching 50°C, SMP Robotics was able to demonstrate thermal durability—the ability to operate effectively in high-temperature outdoor environments. The research and trial period lasted 6 months culminating in the demonstration of the robots at Intersec.

Ejadah Asset Management Group, a leading asset management company in the UAE unveiled the latest model of security and surveillance robots designed for fully autonomous 24/7 patrols. SMP Robotics machines feature swarm intelligence AI for group patrols, deep-learning, facial recognition, panoramic video surveillance, obstacle avoidance & anti-collision, and optional thermal surveillance.

Security robots from SMP Robotics are expected create additional security layers to physical human surveillance in areas where conditions are too adverse for human security guards. The unmanned security robots are now approved for use in gated communities, resorts, golf clubs, corporate and university campuses, government and office buildings.

According to Ejadah officials, "We are delighted to hear that our robots have been approved by the Dubai Security Industry Regulatory Agency. We look forward to making groundbreaking strides in how the world approaches security, freeing human security personnel to handle other security functions."

Founded in 2010, SMP Robotics is a leading global developer of autonomous robot technologies for security, electrical substations and oil and gas facilities. In 2019, the company commenced the commercial production of S5.2 series surveillance security robots that are operated in 12 countries including the UAE.

