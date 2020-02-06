Eezeevoicebots announces the launch of their new voicebots aimed at helping businesses automate various areas of their sales, marketing, and customer success operations.

UK-based company Eezeevoicebots launches their new AI voicebots to help businesses enhance their customers’ experience through the various stages of the buyer journey. The new voicebots have countless applications in areas like sales, marketing, and customer success.

More information can be found on their company website at: https://www.eezeevoicebots.com

With the implementation of the newly launched voicebots, a wide array of operational processes can be automated, freeing up business personnel for activities that require their attention. As with other types of bots, the voicebots are backed by artificial intelligence, allowing them to operate on their own.

With the voicebots in place, leads can be qualified in a matter of minutes, and subsequent processes can be deployed, such as setting up of appointments or transferring of hot leads to the sales team. Users may set the bot calls to be triggered by such actions as submission of forms, opening of emails, or clicking of links.

Eezeevoicebots also allows business to automate routine processes through their voicebots. For subscription-based businesses, the voice bots can easily remind customers to renew when their current plan lapses. Where there are periodic payments required, calls can also be made when customer payments are upcoming or overdue.

The voicebots are also particularly useful in managing events and demos. They can be set to call and invite every name on the event’s prospect list, and as needed, they can also offer discount codes and other promos. For demos, call reminders can be set at a specific time before the schedule. Rescheduling can also be done virtually.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to voicebots. Eezeevoicebots currently offers 100 free calls for businesses who wish to try how their products can be beneficial to their operations. Their website also has a recording of a demo conversation between the voicebot and a prospective client.

Businesses interested in knowing more about Eezeevoicebots may log on to the above-stated website.