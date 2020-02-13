It is also worth noting that the body may need some help in cleansing the system, especially when the organs are overburdened with toxins.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Today, experts continue to strongly warn against the tons and tons of plastics that can be found in landfills and the ocean. It is important to realize that plastic pollution poses more than just environmental threats.

Multiple research studies warn that more and more people are ingesting plastic from food they eat. Microplastics are found to be ingested by dozens of thousands of people every year.

These microplastics come from food in the ocean. It is also important to realize that these plastics can leach chemicals into food, especially if they are heated. One of the notorious toxins found in plastics is BPD, which is a chemical found to mimic estrogen.

It is worth being warned that estrogen-mimicking toxins can lead to estrogen dominance, which is linked with various undesirable health consequences.

Some studies even suggest that these chemicals trigger the growth of breast cancer cells and reduce sperm counts.

Researchers further warn that when plastic is heated, it leaches chemicals that are 55 times faster than normal. Even those labeled as “microwave safe” can still leach chemicals.

It is always important to resort to measures that could help reduce exposure to these toxins. It is also worth realizing that the human body actually has an ability to detoxify itself. Various bodily organs, such as the liver and kidneys, work hard on a daily basis to process substances and eliminate them from the body via the urine, sweat, or bowel movement.

When the body is loaded with toxins and they are not eliminated, it could increase the odds of diseases. It is also worth noting that the body may need some help in cleansing the system, especially when the organs are overburdened with toxins.

One of these aids is the use of activated carbon, which many consumers resort to nowadays for purposes of body cleansing and alleviating digestive health issues like bloating and gas. This natural remedy is also used in emergency rooms in hospitals for food poisoning.

It works remarkably in acting as a magnet to toxins due to the highly porous surface it is equipped with. This surface has millions and millions of tiny holes that can trap toxins and eliminate them from the body via stool, which can then turn black.

Divine Bounty Activated Charcoal is one of the formulas that gain increasing popularity in the global market today. This supplement could be helpful in eliminating toxins that could otherwise wreak havoc on health.

This formula is crafted carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the U.S. It is also known for its high potency and the money back guarantee it comes with (amazon.com/Organic-Activated-Charcoal-Capsules-Whitening/dp/B071NZ5G56).

About Divine Bounty Divine Bounty is a family-owned brand that manufactures high-quality turmeric curcumin supplements. Passionate about the potential health benefits of turmeric, the team behind Divine Bounty have carefully researched and sourced only the best ingredients to create the ideal blend of turmeric curcumin. More details are available at http://www.DivineBounty.com.