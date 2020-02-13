Experts suggest DIM works in offering relief from the symptoms linked with estrogen dominance. Reliable and effective supplements like Purest Vantage DIM continue to gain increasing popularity.

(Newswire.net -- February 13, 2020) Orlando, FL -- Hormonal imbalances like estrogen dominance have long been affecting many women.

According to experts, some of the most common signs of estrogen dominance are PMS, infertility, low libido, weight gain, and mood swings. Unfortunately, estrogen dominance doesn’t only cause these symptoms but also a host of chronic issues.

These particularly include thyroid dysfunction, autoimmune conditions, and even cancer. It has been found that many people today are exposed to xenoestrogens on a daily basis. It is worth mentioning these are industrial chemicals that mimic the behavior of estrogens. Experts reveal that xenoestrogens can be found nearly everywhere from clothes and furniture to personal care products and food.

Food has been found to be the biggest source of excess estrogen. This is due to the fact that many foods today like meat are commercially raised animals are injected with growth hormones. It is worth noting ingesting these hormones can disrupt the body’s natural balance. Herbicides, pesticides, and fungicides in food also have effects on the body’s natural hormone levels.

In women, estrogen dominance has been found to lead in menstrual problems, fibrocystic breasts, PMS, uterine fibroids, fatigue, depression, and loss of sex drive.

Males on the other hand experience sexual dysfunction, enlarged breasts, and infertility as a result of this hormonal imbalance. It is important to be warned that in some studies, estrogen dominance is associated with hormone-dependent cancers. These include cancers in the breast, uterus, prostate, and ovary.

There are natural remedies found helpful in reducing the symptoms of estrogen dominance, and one is DIM. Experts suggest DIM works in offering relief from the symptoms linked with estrogen dominance. Some of these symptoms are PMS, hair loss, acne, breast tenderness, and slow metabolism.

According to Doctor’s Michael Zeligs and A. Scott Connelly, both plant indoles [DIM] and “good” estrogen are known to be cell protectors through their action as antioxidants. It is worth realizing antioxidants aid in protecting the body from free radical damage to cellular health. It promotes good estrogen, which aids in proper cell growth. It also works in eliminating bad estrogen, which is believed to promote the growth of abnormal cells.

Reliable and effective supplements like Purest Vantage DIM continue to gain increasing popularity in the global market today.

Capsules are not just highly potent and pure, but also free from nasties and contaminants, such as mold, fungus, pesticides, lead, GMOs, binders, additives, arsenic, mercury, and even traces of prescription drugs.

Purest Vantage DIM is crafted carefully in an FDA-inspected facility in the U.S.

